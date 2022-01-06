A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
January 6, 2022
The New Bioethics (vol. 35, no. 7, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Freedom and Responsibility in the COVID Debate” by Ruth Chadwick
- “Gendering the Seed: Mitochondrial Replacement Techniques and the Erasure of the Maternal” by Robert Sparrow, Catherine Mills and John Carroll
- “The Fragility of Origin Essentialism: Where Mitochondrial ‘Replacement’ Meets the Non?Identity Problem” by Tim Lewens
- “Evaluation of Artificial Intelligence Clinical Applications: Detailed Case Analyses Show Value of Healthcare Ethics Approach in Identifying Patient Care Issues” by Wendy A. Rogers, Heather Draper and Stacy M. Carter
- “Transhumanism and African Humanism: How to Pursue the Transhumanist Vision without Jeopardizing Humanity” by Cornelius Ewuoso and Ademola Kazeem Fayemi
- “Public Funding of Uterus Transplantation: Deepening the Socio?Moral Critique” by Mianna Lotz
- “The Moral Status of the Fetus: Implications of the Somatic Integration Definition of Human Life” by Mark T. Brown
- “Genetic Parenthood and Hard Cases” by William Simkulet
- “Should Clinicians Make Chest Surgery Available to Transgender Male Adolescents?” by Rosalind McDougall, et al.