A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

January 6, 2022

The New Bioethics (vol. 35, no. 7, 2021) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include: 

  • “Freedom and Responsibility in the COVID Debate” by Ruth Chadwick 
  • “Gendering the Seed: Mitochondrial Replacement Techniques and the Erasure of the Maternal” by Robert Sparrow, Catherine Mills and John Carroll 
  • “The Fragility of Origin Essentialism: Where Mitochondrial ‘Replacement’ Meets the Non?Identity Problem” by Tim Lewens 
  • “Evaluation of Artificial Intelligence Clinical Applications: Detailed Case Analyses Show Value of Healthcare Ethics Approach in Identifying Patient Care Issues” by Wendy A. Rogers, Heather Draper and Stacy M. Carter 
  • “Transhumanism and African Humanism: How to Pursue the Transhumanist Vision without Jeopardizing Humanity” by Cornelius Ewuoso and Ademola Kazeem Fayemi 
  • “Public Funding of Uterus Transplantation: Deepening the Socio?Moral Critique” by Mianna Lotz 
  • “The Moral Status of the Fetus: Implications of the Somatic Integration Definition of Human Life” by Mark T. Brown 
  • “Genetic Parenthood and Hard Cases” by William Simkulet 
  • “Should Clinicians Make Chest Surgery Available to Transgender Male Adolescents?” by Rosalind McDougall, et al. 

 

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Genetic Ethics, Human Dignity, Journal Articles, Reproductive Ethics, Transhumanism

Ad