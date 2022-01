Pushback to Covid-19 Vaccines Remains Stubbornly High Among White Evangelicals

(STAT News) – Sociologists from Stanford and Columbia asked 1,765 unvaccinated, self-identified white Christians to watch a short video in which then-NIH Director Francis Collins — a white evangelical himself — answered questions about the safety and effectiveness of Covid vaccines. Participants also read an essay describing support for vaccination within the medical community. (Read More)