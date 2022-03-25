Google’s Ongoing Stem Cell Problem Points to a Larger Issue with Its Search Results on Unproven Therapies

(STAT News) – Hey, Google: Remember that stem cell problem you tried to fix in 2019 by banning clinics from advertising unproven therapies on your platform? The solution didn’t last. Clinics have adapted, but you haven’t, leading to widespread use of your search platform by clinics to pitch risky cell injections. In response to criticism that Google ads for unproven medical offerings were doing harm, the firm adopted a policy in 2019 banning stem cell clinic advertising on its platform. This positive step was part of a larger move against ads selling unproven therapies. Many of the culprits were clinics touting stem cells as treatments for everything from Alzheimer’s to stroke. (Read More)