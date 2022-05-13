Stem Cell Therapy Set for Human Trials After Reversing Parkinson’s in Rats

(New Atlas) – Stem cell therapies are showing huge promise in a lot of areas, but one application that has scientists particularly excited is in next-generation treatments for Parkinson’s disease. A team experimenting in this area has demonstrated how implanting carefully cultivated stem cells into rats can bring about remarkable recovery from motor symptoms typical of the disease, and are now setting their sights on upcoming human trials. (Read More)