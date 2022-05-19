First Pig Kidneys Transplanted Into People: What Scientists Think

(Science) – Kidneys from pigs that had been genetically modified to have human-like immune systems worked successfully when transplanted into two patients who had recently died, the team that performed the experiments has reported. Although the organs seemed to function, some researchers question the value of the experiments and argue that clinical trials in living people are the only way to find out whether transplants from pigs can help to alleviate the shortage of human organs available to people who need them. (Read More)