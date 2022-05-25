War Medicine Training a Challenge for Ukrainian Healthcare

(Medscape) – Igor Deyneka, MD, a 40-year-old anesthetist and intensive care specialist in Rivne, Ukraine, and eight fellow countrymen attended the war medicine training that the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM France) provided in Metz, France (see: Ukraine: A French NGO Opens a War Medicine Training Center in Lviv). The doctor spoke with Medscape French Edition before returning to Lviv, Ukraine, where he will train fellow countrymen in triage and care of the wounded. (Read More)