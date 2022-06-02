Health Care Under Fire

(New York Review of Books) – Systematic attacks on hospitals amplify the harm of war and increase suffering. The effects reverberate widely, spreading terror and driving people to flee. This exemplifies the weaponization of health care—the use of people’s need for health care against them at a moment when that need is particularly acute. This military strategy isn’t limited to Syria—health care has been heavily targeted in conflicts in Ethiopia and Myanmar. Russian forces invading Ukraine are doing it, too. (Read More)