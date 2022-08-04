Polio Virus Found in More NY Wastewater After Recent Case

(Associated Press) – The polio virus was detected in more wastewater samples north of New York City, this time in a county adjacent to where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease. The polio virus was identified in wastewater collected from June and July in two locations in Orange County, indicating the virus could be circulating in the community. Orange County health officials said Thursday there were no confirmed cases in their suburban and rural county. (Read More)