Doctors Are Pioneering a Better Way to Perform Autopsies on Kids

(Wired) – But for parents, losing a child can be made even worse by fears that there was something they could have done to prevent the death. That’s where Arthurs and his team at Great Ormond Street Hospital are trying to help. They have pioneered an approach that does away with the need for a full autopsy. Through a combination of imaging techniques that reveal details of the inside of the body—including ultrasound, MRI, and CT scans—the team can determine the cause of death in a child with as much accuracy as the traditional invasive autopsy. If the imaging isn’t enough, the team can use much smaller incisions to take organ samples to be tested. (Read More)