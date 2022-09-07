Scientists Create ‘Cyborg Cockroach’ for Missions

(BBC) – Just the thought of cockroaches sends shivers down the spines of many, but scientists in Japan think the bugs could one day be used for good! The researchers, from the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research, have come up with a unique system for creating cyborg bugs which can be operated using a remote control. Controlling bugs in this way isn’t actually a new idea and it’s actually been something scientists have been working on for many years. (Read More)