Judge Invalidates Parts of the ACA That Mandate Health Coverage of Many Preventative Services and Drugs

(STAT News) – A federal judge in Texas has ruled that parts of the Affordable Care Act mandating health insurance companies cover many preventive services and drugs for free are unconstitutional. Judge Reed O’Connor also said the ACA’s requirement that health plans cover HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, at no cost violates religious freedom law. (Read More)