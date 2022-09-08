Facebook Parent Meta Platforms Cuts Responsible Innovation Team

(Wall Street Journal) – Meta Platforms Inc. has disbanded its Responsible Innovation team, which was once a prominent piece of its effort to address concerns about the potential downsides of its products. The team had included roughly two dozen engineers, ethicists and others who collaborated with internal product teams and outside privacy specialists, academics and users to identify and address potential concerns about new products and alterations to Facebook and Instagram. (Read More)