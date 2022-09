Hospitals Divert Primary Care Patients to Health Center ‘Look-Alikes’ to Boost Finances

(Kaiser Health News) – A growing number of hospitals are outsourcing often-unprofitable outpatient services for their poorest patients by setting up independent, nonprofit organizations to provide primary care. Medicare and Medicaid pay these clinics, known as federally qualified health center look-alikes, significantly more than they would if the sites were owned by hospitals. (Read More)