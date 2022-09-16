Ukraine Exhumes Mass Grave Site in Northeastern City Retaken from Russians

(Wall Street Journal) – Ukrainian police investigators and war-crimes prosecutors began exhuming hundreds of bodies Friday from a mass grave site in the recently recaptured city of Izyum, some of which they said showed signs of torture. Digging with shovels, dozens of forensic workers removed the bodies of civilians and a few soldiers from shallow graves in this forested area beside an existing cemetery, working to make an initial identification before wrapping them in white bags and sending them to the morgue. (Read More)