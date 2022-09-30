Hurricanes Pose Growing Flood Threat to U.S. Hospitals

(Axios) – The evacuations of thousands of patients from hurricane-stricken Florida health facilities this week served as an ominous warning to hospitals along the Atlantic and Gulf Coast that researchers say could be swamped by surges from much weaker storms. Driving the news: From Miami to Boston, hospitals along the East Coast face a growing risk from flooding, according to a study published Thursday in GeoHealth. (Read More)