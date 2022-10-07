A Father Chose to End His Life at 92. His Daughter Hit Record.

(New York Times) – This tight-knit group of intellectuals made up of Rachel, a Brooklyn-based rabbi; David, a Los Angeles-based film editor; and Lisa, their dutiful mother, (along with their spouses and children) engaged in the extraordinary: They honored their 92-year-old terminally ill father’s wish to die through the California End of Life Option Act. They consulted the doctors. They followed the 15-day process. They asked him all their questions, arranged farewell Zooms with his far-flung friends and said their goodbyes. Then they mixed the medicines that ultimately stopped his heart. Ondi documented it all. (Read More)