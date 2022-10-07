Another Potential Roadblock to Wider Telemedicine Abortion: State Medical Boards

(STAT News) – In the post-Roe landscape, advocates for abortion rights are pinning hopes on telehealth as one way to provide access in states with newly imposed limits. Startups like Abortion on Demand and Hey Jane have expanded their capacity to offer telemedicine services, prescribing abortion pills by mail in early pregnancy. Pro-access states, including Massachusetts last month, have enacted measures to protect providers of abortion care from legal penalties. But these efforts, beyond facing legal maneuvers from abortion opponents, are likely to run up against an ostensibly more neutral institution responsible for physician licensing, regulation and discipline: state medical boards. (Read More)