Google Demos Two New Text-to-Video AI Systems, Focusing on Quality and Length

(The Verge) – Last week, Facebook’s parent company Meta shared a new AI model that turns text prompts into short, soundless videos. But it turns out Google has been working on the same problem, and recently released two new AI text-to-video systems, one of which focuses on image quality while the other prioritizes the creation of longer clips. (Read More)