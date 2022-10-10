Alzheimer’s Drugs Advance But Slowing Disease Remains a Challenge

(Wall Street Journal) – Strong recent study results for an experimental Alzheimer’s treatment have exposed a gap between the changes such drugs can make in the brain and their potential limits in alleviating symptoms of the debilitating disease. Lecanemab cleared accumulations in the brain of beta-amyloid, sticky protein fragments that researchers have long suspected contribute to Alzheimer’s, drugmakers Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. said last month. The drug also slowed the disease’s progression compared with placebo, reducing cognitive decline by 27%, the companies said. But the drug’s benefit to patients may be limited, physicians and neurology researchers said. (Read More)