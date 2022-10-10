Making Workers Keep Their Webcams on Is a Human Rights Violation, According to Dutch Judge

(Gizmodo) – If you’ve ever felt like being told to turn your camera on during the Zoom meeting was a fundamental overstep of workplace boundaries and rights, a Dutch court might be on your side. A remote employee of U.S.-based software company Chetu has been awarded about €75,000 by a Dutch judge for wrongful termination, after he was reportedly fired for refusing to leave his webcam on for the entire workday, according to a court filing published earlier this month, first reported on in English by NL Times. (Read More)