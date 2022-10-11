It’s a Bleak ‘Day of the Girl’ Because of the Pandemic. But No One’s Giving Up Hope

(NPR) – Teen pregnancy — including pregnancy from rape and incest — is just one of the ways the pandemic has stalled progress for girls in many countries. “What we’re seeing is a shadow pandemic — even though I hate the term, because it makes it seem lesser,” Musho says. “In what’s being called ‘the shadow pandemic,’ the burden was falling a lot on girls.” And the world is just beginning to unpack the impact, including the pandemic newborns. (Read More)