Stem Cell Patch Surgery to Mend Spina Bifida in the Womb

(BBC) – US doctors say they have successfully carried out surgery on babies in the womb to repair harmful spine defects using a special, therapeutic stem cell patch method. Experts hope the pioneering research at UC Davis Health could help others with spina bifida – when the spinal cord and spine do not develop properly. Three of the babies in the trial have now been born. The team will monitor them for at least six years. (Read More)