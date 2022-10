Maternity Care ‘Deserts’ on the Rise Across the U.S., Report Finds

(STAT News) – A maternity care desert is defined by the organization as any county without a hospital or birth center offering obstetric care and without any obstetric providers. The latest report, which March of Dimes will publish on Wednesday, shows that the number of American counties categorized as deserts increased by 2% since the organization’s 2020 report. (Read More)