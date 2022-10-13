Indonesia Launches Its First Home-Grown COVID-19 Vaccines

October 13, 2022

(Associated Press) – Indonesia’s leader launched the country’s first home-grown COVID-19 shot Thursday to help reduce the world’s fourth most populous nation’s dependency on imported vaccines. President Joko Widodo announced the vaccine brand, IndoVac, as a new milestone of Indonesia’s pharmaceutical industry that will manufacture primary series vaccines, booster vaccines and vaccines for children, which have been in development since November 2021. (Read more)

