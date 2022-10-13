People with Disabilities Left Out of Climate Planning

(Associated Press) – Scott said she can’t rely on the city, state or federal government when storms come, only friends. She said there is inadequate support for disabled people before, during and after disasters, from emergency management agencies at all levels of government. “We’re on our own,” she said, through tears, to The Associated Press. Experts and activists echoed her view, telling the AP people with disabilities are left out of emergency and disaster planning, and face hurdles that able-bodied people don’t when disasters strike. (Read More)