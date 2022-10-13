Cough Syrup Deaths: India Production Halted After Gambia Child Fatalities

(BBC) – Indian health officials have ordered a maker of cough syrups to halt production after they were linked to the deaths of children in The Gambia. Maiden Pharmaceuticals broke rules “across its manufacturing and testing activities,” Indian regulators found. The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a global alert over four of Maiden’s cough syrups linked to the deaths of almost 70 children. Investigations are currently under way in India and The Gambia. (Read More)