FDA Authorizes Updated Covid-19 Boosters for Kids as Young as 5

(STAT News) – The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated Covid-19 boosters for kids as young as 5. Previously, the newer versions of the shots — which target both the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the dominant BA.5 form of the Omicron variant — were only available to adults and kids as young as 12. Specifically, the FDA gave the green light to Moderna’s bivalent booster, which had been authorized only for adults, for kids 6 and older. The bivalent booster from Pfizer-BioNTech will now be available to kids 5 and older. (Read More)