Neurons in a Dish Learn to Play Pong–What’s Next?

(Nature) – Hundreds of thousands of human neurons growing in a dish coated with electrodes have been taught to play a version of the classic computer game Pong. In doing so, the cells join a growing pantheon of Pong players, including pigs taught to manipulate joysticks with their snouts and monkeys wired to control the game with their minds. (Google’s DeepMind artificial-intelligence (AI) algorithms mastered Pong many years ago and have moved on to more-sophisticated computer games such as StarCraft II.The gamer cells respond not to visual cues on a screen but to electrical signals from the electrodes in the dish. (Read More)