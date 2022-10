As Giant Hospitals Get Bigger, an Independent Doctor Feels the Pinch

(STAT News) – Before the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Andrew Bush treated as many as 1,000 patients every month in his orthopedics practice. Now he worries about going bankrupt. The surgeon is among a dwindling number of independent physicians in the United States, where doctors are selling their practices to behemoth hospital systems or leaving the profession altogether. (Read More)