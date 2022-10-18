Health System Ransomware Attack Highlights Patients’ Vulnerability

(Axios) – A crippling ransomware attack on the second-largest U.S. nonprofit health system is showing how much patients can be left in the dark when critical health care infrastructure goes down. Why it matters: The attack earlier this month on CommonSpirit Health, which has 142 hospitals in 21 states, left IT locked, delayed surgeries and caused widespread disruptions in patient care. It also left millions of patients waiting at least two weeks to learn if their personal information was compromised, experts say. (Read More)