Ebola Is Back–And Vaccines Don’t Work Against It

(Wired) – The man died on September 19. The next day, laboratory tests confirmed the worst fears of those caring for him: Ebola was back. And this outbreak is different. Ebola is a disease of multitudes. For the most common species of the virus, successful vaccines have already been developed. But for others, no vaccine exists. To the dismay of health officials in Uganda, the version of the virus found in the body at Mubende was from the Sudan species, for which there is no vaccine. (Read More)