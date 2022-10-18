Biden Officials Search for Backup for Key Covid Therapy for Immunocompromised People

(STAT News) – AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, the only monoclonal antibody authorized as a periodic injection to prevent infection, has become an essential shot for roughly 17,000 Americans with weakened immune systems. But news this month that it is not effective against a steadily climbing coronavirus strain sent health officials racing to game out other antibody options and convene a meeting with patient groups. (Read More)