BU Lab Wasn’t Required to Clear Potentially Controversial Study with NIH, Director Says

(STAT News) – The director of a Boston University laboratory that conducted potentially controversial research on the viruses that cause Covid-19 said his institution didn’t clear the work with the National Institutes of Health because it wasn’t funded by the federal agency. Ronald Corley said the research, which was designed to explore what makes some SARS-CoV-2 viruses more or less pathogenic, was funded with money from the university itself. The work was approved by the institutional biosafety committee of BU’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, and by Boston’s Public Health Commission. (Read More)