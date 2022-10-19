Kids’ Mental Health Care Leaves Parents in Debt and in the Shadows

(Kaiser Health News) – A recent KFF poll designed to measure the many ways people borrow to pay medical bills found that about 100 million Americans have some kind of health care debt, and 20% of those owe money for mental health services. Those who can’t afford to borrow sometimes try to get coverage for their children under public insurance like Medicaid, which sometimes means reducing their income to qualify. (Read More)