We Need a Global System for Testing and Approving Cancer Treatments

October 19, 2022

(Harvard Business Review) – By globally harmonizing regulations for the approval of oncology therapies subject to clinical trials, it would be possible to reduce the number of global cancer-related deaths per year by 10% to 20%, or 1 million to 2 million lives. That’s because the lack of such an international system is slowing the approval of treatments around the world, according to research that we conducted. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Global Bioethics, News, Op-Ed, Pharma

Ad