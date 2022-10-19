We Need a Global System for Testing and Approving Cancer Treatments

(Harvard Business Review) – By globally harmonizing regulations for the approval of oncology therapies subject to clinical trials, it would be possible to reduce the number of global cancer-related deaths per year by 10% to 20%, or 1 million to 2 million lives. That’s because the lack of such an international system is slowing the approval of treatments around the world, according to research that we conducted. (Read More)