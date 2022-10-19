FDA Authorizes Booster Shot for Novavax’s Covid-19 Vaccine

(STAT News) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it has authorized a booster shot for Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine. Unlike the latest boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which target both the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the Omicron BA.4/5 variants, the Novavax booster only targets the original strain. The company announced in late May that it was studying an Omicron-targeting strain, as well as a bivalent booster. But results of that work have not been revealed to date. (Read More)