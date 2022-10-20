Over 70% of Pediatric Hospital Beds in US Full Amid Surge of Respiratory Illnesses

(ABC News) – As the surge in children’s respiratory illnesses, including rhinovirus and enterovirus, continues across the country, one children’s hospital is considering installing a field tent to deal with the influx of patients. Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford confirmed to ABC News it is considering working with the National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Association as it explores the possibility of setting up a tent on the hospital’s lawn. The hospital currently has more than one dozen pediatric patients who are waiting for beds. (Read More)