China’s Surveillance State Pushes Deeper into Citizens’ Lives

(Wall Street Journal) – In many parts of Xi Jinping’s China, state surveillance and Covid-19 controls begin the moment you step out the door in the morning. The day might start with a government-mandated Covid test from workers in white hazmat suits. Without proof of a negative result, public spaces are off limits, including office buildings, grocery stores and parks. Surveillance cameras keep watch over the city streets. In a cab on the way to work, the driver requires you to scan a QR code for a government database tracking people’s movements. Scan again when stopping by Starbucks for coffee and then again at the office (Read More)