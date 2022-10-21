Ukraine Enters a Dark New Era of Drone Warfare

(Wired) – The war in Ukraine has an ominous new noise. People living in Afghanistan and Nagorno-Karabakh have talked about a sound that makes them run for cover. It’s not an explosion or a jet screaming overhead, it’s the menacing whirr of a drone. And on Monday, that whirr arrived in the skies above Kyiv. Russia has ramped up its use of Iranian-made “suicide drones” in Ukraine, which travel in groups and explode by diving at their targets, obliterating themselves in the process. (Read More)