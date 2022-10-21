The Quest to Treat Binge-Eating and Addiction-with Brain Zaps

(Wired) – DBS is akin to a pacemaker, but instead of controlling an abnormal heartbeat, it uses electricity to stabilize irregular brain circuit activity. Over the past three decades, it as been used to treat Parkinson’s disease; in more recent years it has been approved for a handful of other movement disorders, including severe epilepsy. Its success in managing these conditions has spurred interest in applying it to hard-to-treat psychiatric conditions. Within the past few months, three different research groups have published papers showing its potential for treating eating disorders, alcohol addiction, and obsessive-compulsive disorder—but many unknowns remain. (Read More)