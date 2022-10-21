Medicare Is Going to Cap Patients’ Spending on Drugs. But There’s No Such Limit for Hospital or Doctor Bills

(STAT News) – By 2025, people on Medicare who take expensive medications will feel significant financial relief: They will not have to pay more than $2,000 in a year for all of their drugs. But the 35 million people who are enrolled in the traditional Medicare program still won’t have that same relief anytime soon for their hospital, outpatient, home health, and nursing home care, leaving them exposed to potentially unlimited costs if they become seriously ill and don’t have supplemental coverage. (Read More)