Here’s What to Know About the Cough Syrup Scandal

(New York Times) – Early this month, the World Health Organization’s director said that ingredients in four cold and cough syrups made in India may have been linked to acute kidney injuries and the deaths of 66 children in Gambia — and that the products may have been distributed to other countries. Days later, the authorities in India began an investigation and halted all production by the company that made the tainted medication. This week, the authorities in Indonesia banned the sale of all cough syrups nationwide. They are now investigating the deaths of more than 130 people, mostly children from acute kidney injuries this year. (Read More)