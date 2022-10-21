China Anger Over Death of Girl, 14, Sent to Covid Quarantine

(BBC) – The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday. Videos of her shaking and convulsing on a bed sparked an outcry online in China which retains strict pandemic controls. Her family had shared the clips, appealing for help and accountability. (Read More)