Some People Who Appear to Be in a Coma May Actually Be Conscious

(Scientific American) – Mazurkevich had "covert consciousness," a state in which the brain reacts to the outside world with some comprehension, although the body does not respond. As many as 15 to 20 percent of patients who appear to be in a coma or other unresponsive state show these inner signs of awareness when evaluated with advanced brain-imaging methods or sophisticated monitoring of electrical activity. Many of these techniques have only recently been refined. These methods are altering our understanding of coma and other disorders of consciousness.