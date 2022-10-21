Pfizer to Charge $110-$130 a Dose for COVID Vaccines

(Axios) – Pfizer plans to charge $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine once government purchases end next year, the drugmaker’s U.S. president said on an investor call Thursday. The big picture: Weak demand for the shots and private market pressures were expected to cost manufacturers billions once government purchases end. Price increases, while expected, could lead to higher insurance premiums. The government now pays about $30 a dose to Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. (Read More)