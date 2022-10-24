Why Doctors Are Studying New Drugs to Treat Women’s Midlife Mood Swings

(Wall Street Journal) – Mood changes are a common symptom of perimenopause, a transition before the last menstrual period that typically begins during a woman’s 40s. As many as one-third of women experience depressive symptoms during this time, research has found. Antidepressants are often prescribed to women for midlife depression, but the drugs don’t work for everyone and can have side effects. Some doctors say hormone therapy used for menopause symptoms can help, but women who have had breast cancer and other conditions aren’t advised to try that option. Now scientists are studying medications that may help combat perimenopausal mood changes in different ways. (Read More)