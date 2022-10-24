Deadly Fungi Are Infecting More Americans

(Wall Street Journal) – Fungal infections kill more than 1.6 million people yearly, according to Global Action for Fungal Infections, a research and fundraising organization. The toll is climbing. Fungi are adapting to rising temperatures in ways that may make them better suited to thrive in the human body, researchers said. And more people undergoing treatments that weaken their immune systems means a larger population vulnerable to severe fungal infections. At least 7,000 people died in the U.S. from fungal infections in 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In 1969, the CDC reported 450 such deaths. Current cases are likely undercounted because of misdiagnoses, the agency said. (Read More)