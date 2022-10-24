These Farmers Have a Parkinson’s Disease–And Claim a Weedkiller Is to Blame

(The Guardian) – More than 8 million people globally suffer from what scientists see as the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world. And while scientists see multiple toxins as possible causes, one pesticide popular with farmers across the US has been prominently linked to the disease: a weedkiller called paraquat that has grown in use over recent decades. The longtime manufacturer of paraquat, Syngenta AG, along with Chevron USA, the successor to a former US paraquat distributor, are now being sued by thousands of Parkinson’s sufferers. The plaintiffs claim scientific studies show that exposure to paraquat can cause, or significantly increase the risk of, Parkinson’s disease, but rather than warn users, the companies prioritized paraquat sales over human health. (Read More)