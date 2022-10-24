Texas Revamps ‘Active-Shooter’ Drills at K-12 Schools to Minimize Trauma

(Kaiser Health News) – As the nation reevaluates its gun laws, training for violent threats has become a grisly yet commonplace reality in K-12 schools. More than 40 states require schools to prepare students to react when a campus comes under attack. Nearly every student in America experiences at least one or more of these drills a year, even though their effectiveness has been hotly debated by state legislators, school staffers, safety experts, and parents.