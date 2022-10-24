Thumbs Down for Genetic Test for Opioid Use Disorder, FDA Advisors Say

(MedPage Today) – An FDA advisory committee on Thursday voted strongly against AvertD, a prescription genetic risk assessment tool for opioid use disorder (OUD). In an 11-2 decision, the Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Toxicology Devices Advisory Committee said the probable benefits of the AvertD device did not outweigh its probable risks, taking into account risks and benefits of currently available alternative forms of detecting OUD risk. (Read More)